Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Today: When And Where To Watch Event Live; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price

Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Today: Lava is set to launch the Lava Play Ultra 5G smartphone in India on August 20. It can be the company's first gaming-centric budget smartphone. The Lava Play Ultra 5G is expected to arrive in dark blue and white colour variants, with a glass back panel and Lava 5G branding.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: When And Where To Watch Live

The launch event for the smartphone will kick off at 8:00 pm today and will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster performance. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The phone is reportedly achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 7 lakh and is expected to deliver enhanced gaming through a dedicated GameBoost mode.

On the photography front, the Lava Play Ultra 5G may feature a 64-megapixel AI Matrix camera with a Sony IMX682 primary sensor in a dual rear camera setup. Other highlights include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones for effective noise cancellation. (Also Read: Google Pixel 10 India Launch At 'Made By Google Event' Online: When And Where To Watch, Check Expected Specs And Price)

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price And Availability (Expected)

The company has confirmed that the Play Ultra 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. Following its launch, the smartphone is expected to go on sale through Amazon.