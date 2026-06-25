/Lava Smart 4 Plus launched in India with IP64 rating and 5,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, key specs

Lava launched the Smart 4 Plus in India on June 25, 2026, priced at Rs 9,999, making it the first phone in the brand’s new Smart series. The phone targets buyers who need a reliable daily driver without crossing the Rs 10,000 mark. What makes it stand out at this price is an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a 5,000mAh battery. Here is everything you need to know about the Lava Smart 4 Plus.
Lava Smart 4 Plus: Display
The Smart 4 Plus carries a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. At this size, it works well for video streaming, reading, and social media scrolling, the kind of tasks most users in this price range rely on their phones for throughout the day.
Lava Smart 4 Plus: Performance and storage
The phone runs on a UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM, expandable by another 4GB through virtual RAM. Internal storage stands at 64GB and can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 15 Go Edition. The Go edition of Android is optimised for devices with lower RAM, which means the phone should remain smooth for everyday tasks such as calls, messaging, and light social media use, although it may not handle heavy gaming well.
Lava Smart 4 Plus: Battery and build
The Lava Smart 4 Plus has an IP64 rating for dust resistance and protection against water splashes. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio support.
Lava Smart 4 Plus: Camera, connectivity, and software support
The rear setup includes a 13MP primary camera with a secondary AI camera and supports HDR, Portrait, and Night modes. The front has a 5MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity side, the phone supports Band 28, which can help with network coverage in rural and semi-urban areas.
Lava promises two years of security updates for the phone and bundles a Free Service at Home option for after-sales support, meaning buyers do not need to visit a service centre for basic repairs.
Lava Smart 4 Plus: Price, colours, and availability
The Lava Smart 4 Plus comes in Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver and is available through Lava’s offline retail network. Financial purchase schemes are also offered through retail partners. At Rs 9,999, it sits in a competitive segment, but the IP64 rating gives it a practical advantage over many rivals at this price point.
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