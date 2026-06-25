/Lava Smart 4 Plus launched in India with IP64 rating and 5,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, key specs

Lava launched the Smart 4 Plus in India on June 25, 2026, priced at Rs 9,999, making it the first phone in the brand’s new Smart series. The phone targets buyers who need a reliable daily driver without crossing the Rs 10,000 mark. What makes it stand out at this price is an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a 5,000mAh battery. Here is everything you need to know about the Lava Smart 4 Plus.