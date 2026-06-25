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  • /Lava Smart 4 Plus launched in India with IP64 rating and 5,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, key specs

Lava Smart 4 Plus launched in India with IP64 rating and 5,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, key specs

The Lava Smart 4 Plus has an IP64 rating for dust resistance and protection against water splashes. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio support.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Lava Smart 4 Plus launched in India with IP64 rating and 5,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, key specs

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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