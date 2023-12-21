Lava Storm 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Camera, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has unveiled Storm 5G today, December 21, 2023, in India. The company claims that the Lava Storm 5G presents an affordable and feature-packed option for consumers.

Lava Storm 5G: Price

The newly launched Lava Storm 5G is priced at Rs 13,499. (Also Read: Google Maps New Features Coming In 2024 For Indian Users: Check)

Lava Storm 5G: Colour Options

The Lava Storm 5G is set to be available in gale green and thunder black colors. (Also Read: Samsung Confirms Launch Of Galaxy A15 And A25 5G: Check Release Date, Specifications, And More)

Lava Storm 5G: Availability

The mobile phone will be available through Lava's official e-store and Amazon India starting December 28.

Lava Storm 5G: Specifications

The Lava Storm 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 system-on-chip, ensuring reliable performance for everyday use. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch fullHD+ IPS display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Lava Storm 5G: RAM And ROM

Lava Storm 5G is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Lava Storm 5G: Bank Offers

Lava is also offering an introductory discount of up to Rs 1,500 for select bank cards.

Lava Storm 5G: Free Doorstep Service

As an added benefit, customers can avail of free doorstep service within the phone's warranty period.

Lava Storm 5G: Camera Features

In the camera department, the Lava Storm 5G sports a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera housed in a punch-hole design.

Lava Storm 5G: Android System

Running on the Android 13 operating system with a near-stock clean user interface, Lava assures users of an upgrade to Android 14 and commits to providing security updates for two years.

Lava Storm 5G: Battery Power

The 5G smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery and is complemented by 33W fast wired charging through a USB Type-C port.