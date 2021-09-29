Leaked! Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro prices are out ahead of launch: Check price, features

New Delhi: Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked ahead of the launch of the much-awaited smartphones in October 2021. The Pixel 6 range is going to be Google’s latest smartphone range that will take on flagship products of brands such as Apple, Samsung and OnePlus, among others.

Google Pixel 6, which is seen as a rival to the recently launched iPhone 13 range, is expected to be launched with a starting price tag of €649 (roughly Rs 56,200).

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro could launch at a starting price of €899 (roughly ₹77,800), according to a report by 9to5 Google.

Prices of the Google Pixel 6 range are slightly higher than the rates leaked last year. In Europe, the smartphone was priced at about €629 (around Rs 54,400).

A few days ago, a Pixel 6 hands-on video had also surfaced over the internet, as the tech giant aims to create hype around its launch. The video teaser suggests that the device could launch with thin bezels and a hole punch cut out.

Moreover, Google has also announced that the smartphones will be powered by the new Tensor chipsets that are expected to be way more powerful than the chipsets currently powering the Pixel range.

As of now, the tech giant hasn’t revealed any date for the launch event of the Pixel 6 range. However, reports suggest that the event could be held on October 19, with devices going on sale starting from October 28, 2021. Also Read: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro deliveries get delayed, here’s why Apple is lagging

However, while nothing is conclusive as of now, one thing is quite sure that the upcoming range isn’t coming to India anytime soon. So, Indians will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Also Read: SBI alert! SBI Wecare deposit scheme extended till 31st March 2022, check details here