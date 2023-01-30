Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price in India OUT Ahead of February 1 launch- Check Prices, Specifications, and More Here

Samsung one of the tech giants around the globe is all set to launch the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series in Indian and global markets on February 1. While there have been several leaks surrounding the Galaxy S23 series, the most recent one gives us a look at the Galaxy S23 series’ prices in India. Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra India pricing have leaked online. Samsung has scheduled its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 where it will be launching its flagship Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Book 3.

The MySmartPrice leak indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would cost Rs 79,999 for the base model and Rs 83,999 for the top-end model in India. The starting pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in India is Rs 89,999, while the starting price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Rs 1,14,999. It is important to note that only the beginning prices for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are mentioned in the report.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in the colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to sport a 200MP main camera and support the SPen pen. The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that Samsung recently introduced is probably included on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 will be available in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB—while the Galaxy S22 Plus will have 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB options, according to prior sources. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions, while a device with 1TB of storage space may be in the works.

Samsung S 23 Series Specifications

A 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 2200nits of brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a hole-punch cutout in the top center is claimed to be included on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23+ is anticipated to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Galaxy S23 is anticipated to have a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. For security, it is anticipated that all of the models would include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage that is further extensible through a microSD card are anticipated to power the phones. The new Galaxy S23 series smartphones will utilize OneUI, which is based on Android 13.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W rapid charging is supported. The Galaxy S23 Plus may have a 4,700mAh battery, while the base model is anticipated to come with a 3,900mAh battery and 25W fast charging. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are among the available forms of connectivity. The newest One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13, will boot the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 at 11:30 pm (IST). Samsung will be streaming the event live through its social handles and YouTube channel.