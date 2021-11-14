हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Leaked! Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G’s specs, launch date are now out

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G with Snapdragon chip as Poco M4 Pro 5G in India. 

Leaked! Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G’s specs, launch date are now out
Image Source: BGR.in

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi had recently unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in an event in China in October 2021. The smartphones were previously rumoured to roll out in the international markets in Q1 2022. However, a new report has suggested that the smartphones could launch early than expected. 

Xiaomi could launch Redmi Note 11T 5G with Snapdragon chips globally starting this month, according to a report by GSM Arena. In India, the smartphone could launch on November 30, 2021. 

The Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone could pack a Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6" FullHD+ 90Hz display. The device will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that can support 33W charging. 

Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box. Customers could get three options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. Coming to camera features, the smartphone is likely to have two cameras in the back - the 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit. 

In the front, Redmi Note 11T 5G will sport a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will be launched in Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue colours. However, the company hasn’t revealed anything about the smartphone’s pricing and availability. 

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone that was launched in India in July 2021 as a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G with a different design. Also Read: Indians flock to buy air purifiers as pollution level worsens in North India 

According to the leaked specs, “the Note 11T 5G will be a rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G, which itself is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 with a bigger camera island that spans across the smartphone’s width,” ANI reported. Also Read: Got torn or mutilated currency notes? Here’s how to exchange with new ones

