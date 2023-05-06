OnePlus Launching Foldable Phone In August?: Check Expected Price In India, Specs And More

New Delhi: After teasing the handset earlier this year, OnePlus may release its first folding smartphone in the following two months. According to a report on Twitter, the phone, rumoured to be called the OnePlus Fold, may debut in August. The timing is intriguing because Google has also announced that the first Pixel Fold smartphone will be released the following week, on May 10.

There are no other details in the tweet from tipper Max Jambor, and there haven't been any new disclosures of information. CEO Pete Lau will be in charge of the OnePlus Fold's development, and the Oppo Find N folding phones are likely to serve as inspiration. (Also Read: Why Smartphones Have Non-Removable Batteries? Know Here)

OnePlus' foldable phone is launching in... August! pic.twitter.com/cg3oWe83sQ — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 4, 2023

OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu said that the company's first foldable will guarantee a seamless performance while maintaining its folding form when the OnePlus Fold was teased at MWC in February. (Also Read: Deals On iPhone 14: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Vijay Sales - Check Where It Is Available At Lowest)

"Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience," Liu stated during the unveiling in February. Because of its folding form, it must be a flagship phone that doesn't compromise on industrial design, mechanical technology, or other factors. We want to introduce a product that will represent the top of the foldable market right now.

Most likely, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which also powers its most recent flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G, will power the device. To provide a top-notch camera experience on the OnePlus Fold, the business may continue its cooperation with Hasselblad. 5G, wireless charging, and lightning-fast wired charging are possible additional features.

Given that it will be a foldable smartphone, it is reasonable to predict that the price may increase significantly. Over time, OnePlus' numbered series has become more expensive, and the majority of their high-end products cost more than Rs 60,000.