Lenovo unveils new IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop in India –Price, features and more

New Delhi: Global PC market leader Lenovo on Wednesday launched IdeaPad Slim 3, another thin and light laptop with extra security at a starting price of Rs 26,990.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option, Wi-Fi 6 and two USB 3.1 ports to enable fast data transfer.

The device is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores in platinum grey and abyss blue colour options, the company said in a statement.

"With the IdeaPad Slim 3, we can now ensure that our customers can make the most of remote working, learning and entertainment, as they adapt to a quickly changing environment. The device offers unmatched speed, intuitive design and excellent security, making it the right choice for today's customers in India," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Weighing 1.6kg, IdeaPad Slim 3 is 19.9mm thin and is available in the 35.6cm (14-inch) and 38.1cm (15-inch) screen dimension options.

The device also features Cortana support. People can use Q-Control technology to swap effortlessly between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance, and Stealth Mode for the quietest user experience.

The device comes with a webcam privacy shutter which can be closed when not in use, creating an impenetrable barrier to potential hackers.

It also features a fingerprint reader on the power button for additional security.