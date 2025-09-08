Live Updates | Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Set To Launch In India On Sept 9; How To Watch

Live Updates | Apple Event 2025: It’s a big day for Apple fans as the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to launch the next-generation iPhone 17 series in India at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino. The launch event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The iPhone 17 lineup will include the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and other hardware updates. Notably, all of Apple’s new products launching on Tuesday are likely to ship with the latest iOS 26 operating system, featuring the new ‘Liquid Glass’ design language first introduced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple’s annual keynote, themed “Awe Dropping,” is expected to shape the company’s product roadmap for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Adding to the buzz, reports suggest Apple may discontinue the Plus variant and instead introduce a groundbreaking super-thin model—the iPhone 17 Air. The smartphone is expected to beat the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and become the slimmest phone on the market. From sleek new designs and powerful camera upgrades to exciting AI-powered features, the iPhone 17 series promises big surprises.

