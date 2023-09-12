LIVE Updates | Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023: iPhone 15 Series, iOS 17, Apple Watch Series To Be Launched Today

Apple iphone wonderlust event 2023: So, in just a few hours, Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 series, a fresh operating system called iOS 17, and even some new Apple smartwatches and AirPods. The event will be live-streamed today, on September 12, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Apple usually does this every September, introducing new flagship products like the iPhone and a new operating system. This tradition started back in 2007 with the first-ever iPhone by Steve Jobs.

It’s almost here. Join us for a special #AppleEvent at 10 a.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) September 6, 2023

Now, tech enthusiasts and iPhone lovers are really excited to see what cool features and innovations Apple has in store for us this time. As for the prices, it seems the standard iPhone 15 models will cost about the same as the previous ones, but the premium versions might be a bit pricier. Also, there's a chance that Dynamic Island, which was introduced in the pro model last year, could make its way to the standard models this time.