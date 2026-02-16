India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi ‘Immensely Proud’ as Delhi hosts global event; ‘UPI One World’ wallet debuts for delegates
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: The summit will open to the general public from February 17, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening. Alongside the summit, an expo will also be held, featuring pavilions from 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, among others.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: India has kicked off the five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, with a grand expo at Bharat Mandapam. The summit brings together global policymakers, tech leaders, and AI innovators from around the world. Speaking at the opening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution, adding that the country’s AI journey reflects both ambition and responsibility.
The summit runs from February 16 to 20 at the Bharat Mandapam complex, the same venue that hosted the historic G-20 Summit in 2023. This is the fourth global AI Summit, following earlier editions held in the U.K., South Korea and France.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 20 world leaders are attending the summit, along with ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to be present, along with representatives from several international organisations. Top global tech executives, including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, are also participating. Overall, delegates from nearly 100 countries, including Brazil and France, are expected to take part in the summit this week.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a traffic advisory for the summit. Delegates travelling to Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan have been asked to use public transport, as parking is limited and entry arrangements have been revised.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Seven Chakras Focus on Trust, Inclusion and Growth
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: The Seven Chakras represent the key themes guiding the summit and outline clear areas for global cooperation. They focus on human capital, inclusion, trust, resilience, science, resources, and social good, with the aim of turning international collaboration into measurable and practical outcomes.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: NPCI Rolls Out UPI One World for Delegates
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: The National Payments Corporation of India has extended its ‘UPI One World’ wallet service to international delegates attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This allows foreign visitors to make UPI payments without needing an Indian mobile number or a local bank account. The pilot service is available to delegates from more than 40 countries taking part in the summit, which is being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.
