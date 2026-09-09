/Apple Event 2026 Live Updates: 18 Pro Max, foldable iPhone, watch and more expected

Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone, expected to be named the 'iPhone Duo', will feature native Apple Pencil support, making it the first iPhone in the company's history to work with a stylus.

Dual-Layer UTG Display: The device will feature a 7.8-inch inner folding display reinforced by specialised dual-layer Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to withstand stylus tip pressure without scratching.

Hybrid Operating System: The phone will run a hybrid operating system combining iOS and iPadOS features, enabling side-by-side app multitasking, drag-and-drop actions, and digital sketching.

Release Timeline: While set to be unveiled during Apple's September 9 event, the iPhone Duo is slated to start shipping in October.