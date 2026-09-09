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Apple Event 2026 Live Updates: 18 Pro Max, foldable iPhone, watch and more expected

Apple Event 2026 Live Updates: Follow real-time coverage of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, foldable iPhone Duo, and Apple Watch Series 12 launch. Check India prices, specs, and availability.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Apple Event 2026 Live Updates: 18 Pro Max, foldable iPhone, watch and more expected
09 September 2026 16:39 IST (IST)

Apple Event 2026 Live: iPhone Duo to support Apple pencil, 7.8-inch inner folding display

Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone, expected to be named the 'iPhone Duo', will feature native Apple Pencil support, making it the first iPhone in the company's history to work with a stylus.

Dual-Layer UTG Display: The device will feature a 7.8-inch inner folding display reinforced by specialised dual-layer Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to withstand stylus tip pressure without scratching.

Hybrid Operating System: The phone will run a hybrid operating system combining iOS and iPadOS features, enabling side-by-side app multitasking, drag-and-drop actions, and digital sketching.

Release Timeline: While set to be unveiled during Apple's September 9 event, the iPhone Duo is slated to start shipping in October.

09 September 2026 16:19 IST (IST)

Apple Event 2026 LIVE: Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 to feature AI Recaps for daily summaries

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will feature a privacy-focused AI tool called "Recaps" that summarizes a user's daily activities and conversations. The feature will live inside the Siri app and run on-device without storing audio or generating written transcripts.

Mark Gurman a prominent American technology journalist in a post on X said, "The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 will have privacy-focused AI feature for analyzing your day, providing a summary of what took place, including conversations. It can’t show a transcript and doesn’t record or store audio. Ultra 4  gets better battery life. The feature is called Recaps. It lives in the Siri app. It can run all day long, on demand or if you’re at certain places. I believe it will require new hardware that has an updated chip to secure the audio processing. It’s like the Amazon Bee."

09 September 2026 16:14 IST (IST)

Apple Event 2026 LIVE: Foldable iPhone Duo, price hikes, and major hardware upgrades expected, says Mark Gurman

Apple is likely to unveil a premium foldable 'iPhone Duo' priced above USD 2,000, major camera and cooling upgrades for the flagship iPhone 18 Pro lineup, and widespread price hikes.

Mark Gurman a prominent American technology journalist in a post on X said, "The Five Biggest Things to Watch Out for at Apple’s Big Event — The debut of Ternus; a $2,000-and-up foldable iPhone Duo; an iPhone 18 Pro line with big camera upgrades; Apple Watch updates and AirPods 5; and iPhone price increases. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a smaller and upgraded Dynamic Island that can support three tasks at once (up from two currently), major new pro camera hardware and software, plus an upgraded vapor chamber."

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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