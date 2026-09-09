/Apple Event 2026 Live Updates: 18 Pro Max, foldable iPhone, watch and more expected

Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone, expected to be named the 'iPhone Duo', will feature native Apple Pencil support, making it the first iPhone in the company's history to work with a stylus.
Dual-Layer UTG Display: The device will feature a 7.8-inch inner folding display reinforced by specialised dual-layer Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to withstand stylus tip pressure without scratching.
Hybrid Operating System: The phone will run a hybrid operating system combining iOS and iPadOS features, enabling side-by-side app multitasking, drag-and-drop actions, and digital sketching.
Release Timeline: While set to be unveiled during Apple's September 9 event, the iPhone Duo is slated to start shipping in October.
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will feature a privacy-focused AI tool called "Recaps" that summarizes a user's daily activities and conversations. The feature will live inside the Siri app and run on-device without storing audio or generating written transcripts.
Mark Gurman a prominent American technology journalist in a post on X said, "The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 will have privacy-focused AI feature for analyzing your day, providing a summary of what took place, including conversations. It can’t show a transcript and doesn’t record or store audio. Ultra 4 gets better battery life. The feature is called Recaps. It lives in the Siri app. It can run all day long, on demand or if you’re at certain places. I believe it will require new hardware that has an updated chip to secure the audio processing. It’s like the Amazon Bee."
Apple is likely to unveil a premium foldable 'iPhone Duo' priced above USD 2,000, major camera and cooling upgrades for the flagship iPhone 18 Pro lineup, and widespread price hikes.
Mark Gurman a prominent American technology journalist in a post on X said, "The Five Biggest Things to Watch Out for at Apple’s Big Event — The debut of Ternus; a $2,000-and-up foldable iPhone Duo; an iPhone 18 Pro line with big camera upgrades; Apple Watch updates and AirPods 5; and iPhone price increases. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a smaller and upgraded Dynamic Island that can support three tasks at once (up from two currently), major new pro camera hardware and software, plus an upgraded vapor chamber."
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Apple Event 2026 Live Updates: Apple is hosting its annual September event on Wednesday. The tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, its first foldable device (rumored as the iPhone Duo), and the Apple Watch Series 12.
The event will kick off at 10:30 PM IST for audiences in India. Fans and tech enthusiasts can stream the entire event across official Apple channels:
Apple is likely to keep its focus firmly on premium hardware during today's showcase. Key announcements are anticipated across several product lines:
The foldable flagship is expected to draw the most interest. Leaks suggest a book-style design that folds out into a tablet-sized inner display, positioning it at the very peak of Apple's flagship range.
In addition to the hardware, today’s keynote holds historical significance within Apple. It marks the first major product showcase led by John Ternus since taking over the CEO role on September 1. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time commentary, specification breakdowns, and ground coverage directly from Cupertino.
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