Lava Agni 4 India Launch Today Live Updates: Check Display, Battery, Camera, Processor, Price And Other Features
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Today Live: Ahead of the launch, Lava announced a Demo at Home campaign where a company engineer visits interested buyers at their homes.
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Today Live: Lava is set to launch the Lava Agni 4 smartphone today on November 20 in India. The upcoming smartphone will be successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G. The device is confirmed to come with a metal frame and a pill-shaped camera module with a dual camera setup.
Meanwhile, Lava Mobiles shared a teaser of the upcoming Lava Agni 4 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone appears to be a dual-LED flash above the camera sensors and “AGNI” branding in between them. The device is also spotted on the IECEE certification website bearing the model number LBP1071A.
Notably, the Lava Agni 4 is going ahead with AI in their smartphones. Ahead of the launch, Lava announced a Demo at Home campaign where a company engineer visits interested buyers at their homes. The engineer will guide them through the device and let them try its design and features.
This home demo campaign runs from November 20 to November 24, in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Customers in these cities can register for the invite only experience by filling out a simple form. People living in these cities can register themselves via an online form.
Lava will then shortlist a few applicants and call them for the home demo. However, The company claims that it is a no-obligation experience, so users need not necessarily purchase the phone after trying it.
Lava Agni 4 Launch Live Updates: Processor (Expected)
The smartphone could run the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, typically seen on more premium devices.
Lava Agni 4 Launch Live Updates: Display (Expected)
The Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.78 inch Full HD Plus display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
