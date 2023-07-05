LIVE | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Phone Launch 2023 India: Check Features, Design, And Price In India
LIVE | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Phone launch 2023 India: The company is all set to launch its Nord devices at Nord Summer Launch Event 2023.
Today, July 5, OnePlus will launch two new smartphones and a pair of wireless earbuds in India under the Nord series. At the Nord Summer Launch event, the new Nord devices will be introduced at 7:00 PM IST. The live stream will also be available on OnePlus' official YouTube channel for viewers.
Following OnePlus' flagship event earlier this year, where the firm unveiled its first tablet as well as the OnePlus 11 and 11R smartphones, the new Nord phones were released.
Prior to their official release, OnePlus shared important details about the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and OnePlus Bud 2R.
The distinctive OnePlus Slider is a feature of the Nord 3 that enables users to physically shift between loud and silent audio modes. The phone has a flat display that enables a 120Hz refresh rate, unlike its sector competitors.
Customers can pick between the colours Misty Green and Tempest Grey. A triple camera system with a Sony IMX-890 camera sensor and OIS (optical image stabilisation) is included on the back panel. The hole-punch cutout on the front contains the selfie camera. Additionally, it is known that the Nord 3 supports 80W rapid charging.
LIVE UPDATES | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Phone launch 2023 India: Confirmed Specs
OnePlus Nord Summer Event 2023 | LIVE: Confirmed Specs
OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Launch | LIVE: How to watch live stream
The most recent OnePlus launch event will begin tonight at 7:00 PM, and anyone interested in watching the live stream should go to the company's YouTube channel. For all the most recent information about the new OnePlus Nord goods, one can also keep an eye on Zee News English.
LIVE | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Phone launch 2023: Leaked Price
The OnePlus Nord 3 could cost Rs 32,999, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, while the OnePlus Nord CE 3 could have a starting price of Rs 23,999. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r may cost Rs 2,299 in India, he further hinted. Users are encouraged to treat this leak as a rumour until the information is formally disclosed because these prices are not official.
LIVE | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Phone launch 2023 India: Expected Price
Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 is the first Nord smartphone to be offered with a 16GB RAM setup. The base variant is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 33,000 in India.