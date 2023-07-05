LIVE | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Phone Launch 2023 India: Check Features, Design, And Price In India

Today, July 5, OnePlus will launch two new smartphones and a pair of wireless earbuds in India under the Nord series. At the Nord Summer Launch event, the new Nord devices will be introduced at 7:00 PM IST. The live stream will also be available on OnePlus' official YouTube channel for viewers.

Following OnePlus' flagship event earlier this year, where the firm unveiled its first tablet as well as the OnePlus 11 and 11R smartphones, the new Nord phones were released.

Prior to their official release, OnePlus shared important details about the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and OnePlus Bud 2R.



The distinctive OnePlus Slider is a feature of the Nord 3 that enables users to physically shift between loud and silent audio modes. The phone has a flat display that enables a 120Hz refresh rate, unlike its sector competitors.

Customers can pick between the colours Misty Green and Tempest Grey. A triple camera system with a Sony IMX-890 camera sensor and OIS (optical image stabilisation) is included on the back panel. The hole-punch cutout on the front contains the selfie camera. Additionally, it is known that the Nord 3 supports 80W rapid charging.