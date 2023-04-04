LIVE Updates | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 Launch in India Today: Here's What To Expect

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to expand its Nord series as the company going to launch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite today. The company will finally be going out the eagerly anticipated phone on April 4 at 7 PM (Indian time). The launch event will be broadcast live by the company on its official YouTube and other social sites. So, here are the live updates of the launch event, and there are also expected details of the OnePlus Nord CE Lite and OnePlus Buds 2.

Expected Price Of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The price of the coming phone is anticipated to be in the same ballpark as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus North CE 3 Lite is expected to cost over Rs 23,000 in India, according to leaked rumours.

Expected Camera Designs Of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Teaser images show two distinct camera modules housing the triple camera sensors on the back. The main camera will probably be located in one module, while the other camera module will most likely contain the other two cameras.

Expected Price Of OnePlus Buds 2

The Nord Buds 2 may be priced at approximately Rs 3,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which debuted in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 19,999, will be succeeded by the Nord CE 3 Lite.

