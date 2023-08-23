LIVE Updates | Realme Launch in India: Company To Unveil Two New Smartphones, TWS Today
Realme Launch Event Live Updates: Realme is going to a bunch of new products including realme 11 series and realme buds air 5 series. Scroll down to get all latest updates.
Realme Launch Event Live Updates: Realme will launch on August 23 at 12:00 pm IST two new smartphones ‘realme 11 5g and realme 11x 5g’ and two new true wireless services realme buds air 5 and realme buds air 5 pro in the launch event.
The event will be livestreamed on the official Youtube channel of Realme.
Realme 11 series 5g sale offer will start from August 23 at 1:15 pm. There are some offers included such as Rs 1,000 bank offer, Rs 500 coupon, 2x coins reward, and free 18-month warranty.
It's going to be an unbeatable event!
Witness the launch of the ultimate pair - #realmeBudsAir5Series and #realme11series5G on August 23, 12 noon.
Stay tuned!#realme5thAnniversary #LeapUp
Know more: https://t.co/N7XrlMrGBC pic.twitter.com/lNikWPtr3U— realme (@realmeIndia) August 22, 2023
Similarly, Realme 11x 5g early bird sale offer will start from August 23 between 6:00-8:00 pm. Members are having some special offers including Rs 4,500 Jio offer all member gift and 6-month screen damage protection member’s first order gift.
Realme 11 5g is offering a superboost charging of 67w, 50% charge in 17 minutes, and 5000 mAh massive battery.
Speaking to the camera specs of the smartphone, it contains a huge, powerful 108 mp camera for high quality captures and a superb night mode.
Realme care is now available in 500+ centers across 394+.
Realme Launch Event
