LIVE Updates | Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Event To Start At 11:30 PM

New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air, Samsung is all set to introduce the new Galaxy S24 series. The company is aiming to make a big impact on how we use smartphones. The major highlight of the announcement is expected to be Samsung's introduction of Generative AI features in the Galaxy S24.

Alongside this, there are likely to be other cool features and improvements. The Galaxy S series is like the top-notch choice in the Android smartphone world, and whatever Samsung unveils today will likely set the standard for flagship smartphones in 2024.

On Wednesday, January 17, at 11:30 PM IST, Samsung will start airing its yearly event that highlights the company's newest flagship AI-focused smartphones.

Although the South Korean firm hasn't made any public announcements about what it expects to unveil, you can guarantee that the Galaxy S24 family of phones -- which most likely includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra-- will be on display given the timing and historical performance.