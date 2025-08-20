Lok Sabha Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025 By Voice Vote Amid Rs 20,000 Crore Loss Report

Online Gaming Bill 2025: The Lok Sabha has passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which seeks to promote e-sports and online social games while banning online money gaming. The Bill was introduced in the House earlier in the day. The government estimates that nearly 45 crore people lose about Rs 20,000 crore annually to online real-money gaming, an official source said on Wednesday.

The legislation is designed to encourage the growth of e-sports and social gaming, but strictly prohibits online money gaming, along with related services, advertisements, and financial transactions. It imposes a complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating money-based online games—whether they involve skill, chance, or a mix of both.

“When it comes to society, middle-class people, or a segment of industry—when it comes to society and government revenue—our Prime Minister has always chosen society. Never have we compromised on the interests of society,” Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said while urging the House, particularly the Opposition, to unanimously pass the Bill. Despite Opposition members raising slogans, the Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Online Gaming With Three Main Segments

Online gaming has three main segments. The first is e-sports, which requires strategic thinking, team building, and also promotes cultural exchange. The second is online social games, such as Solitaire, Chess, or Sudoku, which are considered educative, entertaining, and widely played. The third segment is online money gaming, which has become a major concern for society, as it has led to addiction, financial losses, family distress, and even cases of suicide. Moreover, the algorithms used in these platforms are often opaque, making it difficult for players to know who they are competing against.

Online Gaming Bill 2025: No Punishment For Individuals Playing Games

According to the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, online money gaming has led to addiction, financial ruin, and even links to money laundering and terror financing. However, the Bill clarifies that there will be no punishment for individuals playing such games. Only service providers, advertisers, promoters, and financial supporters will face legal consequences. Through this legislation, the government aims to provide legal recognition and support to e-sports.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a dedicated framework to promote e-sports as a legitimate competitive sport in India. Online social games will also receive government backing. On the other hand, online money games have been identified as a major societal problem. Reports of suicides, violent attacks, fraud, and financial scams have highlighted the risks. Sources said, “Fraud and cheating are happening through these games, and many families have been ruined.”

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Strict Penalties For Violations

Up to 3 years of imprisonment and/or fines up to Rs 1 crore for offering or facilitating online money games.

Up to 2 years of imprisonment and/or fines up to Rs 50 lakh for advertising such games.

Up to 3 years of imprisonment and/or fines up to Rs 1 crore for financial transactions related to money games.

Repeat offences may attract harsher penalties, including 3–5 years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Offences under key sections will be treated as cognizable and non-bailable. The central government may empower officers to investigate, search, and seize digital or physical property linked to such offences. In certain cases, officers will also have the authority to enter premises, conduct searches, and make arrests without a warrant. (With ANI Inputs)