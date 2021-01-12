Looking to shift WhatsApp group chat to Signal: Check out these 4-easy steps to do so

New Delhi: Fresh on the heels of WhatsApp's new privacy policy asking its users to either accept new Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8 or delete their account, another messaging app Signal has gained huge prominence.

Lately, there has been a huge query by users who are looking to migrate to other messaging apps from WhatsApp.

"A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out," Signal has tweeted.

A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out. pic.twitter.com/q49DeZufBG — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

Based on the Signal tweet, users can follow these 4-easy steps to shift WhatsApp group chat to Signal.

1. Create a new group on the Signal app.

2. Tap into group settings and then tap 'Group Links'.

3. Turn on the group link and tap share.

4. Now, share in your former messenger of Choice.

Signal has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store not just in India but several other countries.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has said that users can delete their account from within WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform says that deleting your account is an irreversible process, which WhatsApp cannot revert even if you perform it by accident.

Here is how to delete your account

Open WhatsApp.

Tap More options > Settings > Account > Delete my account.

Enter your phone number in full international format and tap DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Select a reason for why you're deleting your account in the dropdown.

Tap DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Deleting your account will:

Delete your account from WhatsApp.

Erase your message history.

Delete you from all of your WhatsApp groups.

Delete your Google Drive backup.