Lost Access To Facebook? Here’s How To Recover Hacked Account

New Delhi: Meta owned platform, Facebook has become a major target for hackers and scammers to exploit users online. Even though people are now more aware of phishing and other hacking tricks, scammers constantly come up with new ways to deceive them which makes it hard to stay safe.

Why You’re Locked Out of Your Hacked Facebook Account

Getting back your facebook account if it has been hacked can be difficult for several reasons. Hackers often change your email, phone number and other contact details which makes it harder to recover your account using the usual methods.

Another reason could be that someone who received suspicious messages from your account reported it to Facebook. In such cases, Facebook may temporarily block access for security reasons which makes it even more challenging to regain control.

How to Regain Access to Your Hacked Facebook Account

- Reset Your Password: Visit the Forgotten Password page, follow the steps, and create a new password to regain access.

- Check for Email Alerts: If the hacker changed your email, look for a verification email from Facebook in your inbox. Use the provided link to revert the change and recover your account.

- Use Facebook’s Recovery Page: If both your email and phone number have been changed, go to facebook.com/login/identify. Fill out the form with security details to verify your identity.

- Provide Additional Proof: In some cases, Facebook may ask for an ID or other verification details to confirm ownership before restoring access.//