Lost your mobile phone or it is being stolen? Here is how to erase data remotely

New Delhi: Losing your mobile phone brings double pain –because you not only lose the device, you also part with your sensitive data that has been stored in your phone.

If ever you lose your phone, there is every possibility that you would be able to track it down, or at least erase your sensitive and personal data from the phone.

This is how you go about it for your Android Phone:

All you need is to download Android Device Manager app from Google play store and install it on any other Android device.

The Android Device Manager app would enable you track your stolen android phone and remotely lock or erase all the data on your phone.

Here is the step by step guide to remotely find, lock, or erase data from your phone

Go to android.com/find and sign in to your Google Account.

If you have more than one mobile phone, click the lost phone at the top of the screen.

If your lost phone has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that's on the main profile.

The lost phone gets a notification.

On the map, you willll get information about where the phone is.

The location is approximate and might not be accurate.

If your phone can't be found, you will see its last known location, if available.

Pick what you want to do. If needed, first click Enable lock and erase.

Play sound: Rings your phone at full volume for 5 minutes, even if it is set to silent or vibrate.

Secure device: Locks your phone with your PIN, pattern, or password.

If you don't have a lock, you can set one.

To help someone return your phone to you, you can add a message or phone number to the lock screen.

Erase device: Permanently deletes all data on your phone (but might not delete SD cards).

After you erase, Find My Device won't work on the phone.

If you find your phone after erasing, you'll likely need your Google Account password to use it again.