Lost Your Phone Or Mobile Got Stolen On Train? Know How Rail Madad App And Sanchar Saathi Portal Will Help You

New Delhi: Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced collaboration with Railway Protection Force (RPF) for blocking, tracing and recovery of lost/stolen mobile phones of rail passengers.

"DoT and RPF will work in collaboration for tracing and recovering lost/stolen mobile phones of train passengers. The Rail Madad app is now being interfaced with the DoT’s Sanchar Saathi platform," said a Ministry of Communications release.

The Sanchar Saathi platform of DoT has the facility of blocking the reported stolen/lost mobile handsets, while Rail Madad app is a mobile application developed by Indian Railways to assist passengers in addressing and resolving their complaints or grievances during their train journeys.

In this direction, the onboarding of 17 Zones and 70+ Divisions of RPF has been started at Sanchar Saathi portal. Now the passengers can lodge complaint about the lost/stolen mobile handset at Rail Madad App. The complaints details will in turn be imported to Sanchar Saathi portal for blocking of lost/stolen mobile handset for preventing its misuse, enabling its tracing and alert generation to the RPF.

Till date, using CEIR facility of Sanchar Saathi, about 30 lakh mobile devices have been blocked, out of which around 18 lakh mobile devices have been traced, and 3.87 lakh mobile handsets have been successfully recovered by the police. The state police of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have demonstrated outstanding efforts in leveraging this system to enhance public security and service.

Additionally, the DoT encourages citizens to continue reporting lost/stolen mobile phones through the CEIR module of Sanchar Saathi(www.sancharsaathi.gov.in), fostering a collaborative effort to make telecom services more secure and user-friendly. The Department remains dedicated to strict monitoring and prompt action to protect consumer interests.

Citizens can use Sanchar Sathi App to report misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and cyber frauds.