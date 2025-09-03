Lost Your Smartphone? How To Trace It Via IMEI Number On CEIR Portal In India

IMEI Tracker Online For Lost Mobile: Losing a smartphone can be a stressful experience, especially when it contains important personal data, contacts, and financial details. In India, one of the most effective ways to track a lost or stolen device is by using its unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

This 15-digit code is assigned to every mobile handset and helps authorities and telecom operators identify and block the device from being misused. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also introduced a centralized system to make the process simpler for users. In this article, we will explain how you can trace your lost mobile phone in India by its IMEI number using the CEIR portal.

What Is IMEI Number?

An International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is a unique 15-digit code that acts as a digital fingerprint for your mobile phone. Every mobile device in the world, including smartphones and some satellite phones, has its own unique IMEI number. This number is tied to the device itself, not your SIM card, which means the IMEI remains the same even if you switch carriers or phone numbers.

How To Trace Your Lost Mobile Phone By IMEI Number In India

Find Your IMEI Number

If you don't already have your phone's 15-digit IMEI number, you can find it on the original box or the purchase receipt. For Android users, the IMEI may be saved in your Google Dashboard, and for iPhone users, it can be found in your iCloud account. Dual SIM phones will have two IMEI numbers.

Get Duplicate SIM Card

Immediately contact your mobile service provider and request a duplicate SIM card for your lost number. An active number is necessary to receive updates and verification codes during the tracing process.

Register On The CEIR Portal

Visit the official Indian government portal for blocking and tracing lost phones, the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) at ceir.gov.in. Select the option for "Block Stolen/Lost Mobile".

File Police Report (FIR)

The first and most crucial step is to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the nearest police station. Provide them with all the details of your lost phone, including the IMEI number, brand, and model. This official report is required to proceed with blocking and tracing your device. (Also Read: Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary)

Submit the Blocking Request

On the CEIR portal, you will need to fill out a form with your mobile number, the phone's IMEI number(s), the FIR details, and upload a copy of the police report. You will also need to provide an alternate number for communication. Once submitted, you'll receive a Request ID to track your case.

Tracking And Recovery

After you submit the request, your phone's IMEI will be blacklisted across all Indian telecom networks, making it unusable with any SIM card. If anyone attempts to use your phone, the system will trace its location and alert the authorities. The police will then work to recover the device and will contact you once it is found.