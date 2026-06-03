Lost your Snapchat streak with bestie? Here's the hidden trick to get it back in minutes

Snapchat streak restore: Millions of Snapchat users lose their streaks every day, sometimes because they simply forgot or for any other XYZ reason. Either way, the good thing is that Snapchat gives you a way to get your streak back. There is one official way to restore a lost Snapchat streak: through Snapchat Support. Third-party apps promising to do the same are scams – never hand over your password to any of them. Here's everything you need to know about Snapchat streak restoration:

How to restore your Snapchat streak directly in the app

The fastest route is right inside the app itself. Snapchat has a native in-app feature that helps restore Snapstreaks instantly. Open Snapchat, locate the chat with the person whose streak you lost, and look for a "Restore" button.

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Tap the "Restore" button next to their name in the Chat feed. This opens the Reply camera, where you initiate the restore process. Every user gets one free streak restore, but after that, Snapchat charges $0.99 per restoration. So, use your free one wisely.

This in-app option disappears quickly, so check as soon as the streak is gone.

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How to contact Snapchat support to recover your streak

If the in-app button isn't there, the support form is your next move. Go to the Snapchat Support website, select "I lost my Snapstreak," click the "Fill out this form" link, and enter your username, email, your friend's username, and other details. Submit the form, the support team will review your request and usually respond within a few hours.

When explaining what happened, be honest, clear, and brief. Something like: "We both sent snaps yesterday. The fire emoji disappeared even though we didn't miss a day. The app was glitching and crashing." No dramatic speeches are needed.

Snapchat only restores streaks that ended recently, and only when there's a genuine reason, such as a technical glitch.

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When Snapchat can restore your streak and when it can’t

This matters before you submit anything. Snapchat may restore the streak at no cost if both users sent Snaps before the timer expired. But if you simply forgot to send a Snap, they may decline the request.

If your streak restore request gets approved, Snapchat usually restores the streak within 24 hours. You will receive an email once they respond.

Losing a streak you have built over weeks or months hurts, but it's not always the end. Act fast, use the in-app restore first, and if that's gone, Snapchat Support may help you. The key is to move quickly: the longer you wait, the slimmer your chances become. Going forward, remember that only a real Snap – photo or video – counts toward keeping a streak alive. Chat messages, voice notes, and stickers don't count.