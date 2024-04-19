LS 2024: Open Instagram, Election Commission Of India Has Message For You, Read Here

As the voting for the Lok Sabha Election commences, the Election Commission of India has been taking various creative measures to aware the voters. Recently, ECI has collaborated with Instagram to encourage users to vote. Today, on April 19th, Instagram users have been receiving a message from the Election Commission on their feed. Read here to know what this message says.

Election Commission Of India On Instagram

The message on the Instagram feed awares the voters about the Lok Sabha elections. A link has been attached to the message, which will take you straight to the official website of the Election Commission- https://elections24.eci.gov.in/. Here, you can gather all the crucial information about the elections. The message says, "Get official Information about India Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and find out when people in your state can vote." Interestingly, you can create a story on your Instagram and add an election sticker to encourage your friends to vote. There is a 'Try Election Stickers' link attached to the message, clicking on which you will get an interesting election sticker, which you can further use to create a story after voting in your state.

ECI Official Website

On the ECI's official website, you can get the schedule of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. You can also get detailed information about voting and their counting dates in different states and constituencies in India. Through this website, the voters can search their names in the Electoral Roll and can check their polling stations. Voters may check the complete list of candidate nominations who have applied for the election.

The Election Commission is taking a 'Myth vs. Reality' initiative to promote transparency, accuracy and responsible communication during elections.

Notably, voting for the Lok Sabha elections in India has been started today and will continue in seven phases till June 1, 2024. The vote counting will start on June 4.