Mahakumbh 2025: Good News For Pilgrims! BSNL Offers THESE Services... In Mela Area In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025 Prayagraj: BSNL is playing a crucial role in enhancing communication at Maha Kumbh 2025 by providing free SIM cards and ensuring uninterrupted services. The telecom provider has also set up internet leased lines, Wi-Fi hotspots, high-speed fibre internet, webcasting, SD-WAN, bulk SMS, M2M SIMs, and satellite phone services across the Mela area.

To assist pilgrims, BSNL has also established a dedicated customer service center for on-site support, complaint resolution, and seamless communication, according to the Ministry of Communications. At the Kumbh Mela, pilgrims from different parts of the country are being provided with free SIM cards from their respective circles. If any pilgrim loses or damages their SIM card, they will not need to return to their home state.

BSNL has arranged to supply SIM cards from all circles across the country to the Mela area. "This service is completely free, ensuring that pilgrims can easily stay in touch with their family and friends. BSNL has set up a camp office at Lal Road Sector-2, from where all communication services are being managed," according to the Ministry.

BSNL SIM Cards From Different State Made Available

There has been a significant increase in demand for services like fibre connections, leased line connections, and mobile recharges in the Kumbh area. Keeping in mind the convenience of the public, SIM cards from different states have been made available, benefiting not only the pilgrims but also the security forces stationed there.

BTS Towers Activated In Mela Area

To ensure uninterrupted communication services during Maha Kumbh 2025, a total of 90 BTS towers have been activated in the Mela area. These include 30 BTS (700 MHz 4G band), 30 BTS (2100 MHz band), and 30 BTS (2G-enabled). "Through this initiative, BSNL is ensuring seamless communication for millions of pilgrims, administrative officers, security forces, and volunteer organisations, helping in the smooth operation of the event," said the ministry. (With IANS)