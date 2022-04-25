Man takes help of AirTags to recover his lost luggage, here’s how

New Delhi: A man who misplaced his luggage on a wedding trip used AirTags and a PowerPoint presentation to request his belongings from the airline. Elliot Sharod and his bride Helen were flying back to the UK following their wedding in South Africa on April 17. The pair purchased tickets with stops in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt, but due to the epidemic, they had to rearrange the flight on a new route.

They rescheduled their flight and flew directly to the United Kingdom, according to CNN. However, when they landed in the United Kingdom, they discovered that their luggage had not arrived. The couple was flying with the Irish airline Are Lingus.

Fortunately, Sharod had placed an AirTag inside each bag, allowing him to quickly locate them. They found that their baggage had arrived in Frankfurt but had not been placed on a London-bound flight using the Find My App.

The baggage would be sent to Sharod's home address, according to Aer Lingus, the airline responsible for the journey. Only two of the three bags, however, were delivered. Sharod attempted to contact the airline several times to tell them of the missing suitcase but received no answer. Soon after, he published videos and a PowerPoint with screenshots from the Find My app showing his bag's position.

Elliot Sharod stated in a brief video that one of his misplaced suitcases is in an unknown location. Sharod observed that his missing suitcase is "not an Aer Lingus location nor a location of your (Aer Lingus') courier of choice," according to him. Sharod stated that he has notified the airline of his concern regarding the whereabouts of his suitcase, which he can track in real time using Apple's AirTag.

The pair believes it was stolen and has reported it to the authorities.

Apple recently announced key updates to AirTags, which allows users to track personal items such as keys, wallets, purses, backpacks, luggage, and more through the Find My app.

AirTags and the Find My network will get a series of changes soon, starting with new privacy warnings, alerts, and documentation, according to the business.

