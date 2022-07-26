New Delhi: Meta’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly sold his San Francisco home for about Rs 374 crores ($31 million), almost three times the amount he bought the house for a decade ago. According to a report by The Real Sale, Zuckerberg paid $10 million for the Dolores Heights property at 3450 21st St. in its initial purchase that year. However, the current $31 million deal is reportedly the largest residential transaction to take place in San Francisco this year.

The paperwork for the house was forwarded to estate planning lawyer Michael Gordon by the property buyer. The new buyer is reportedly based out of Delaware.

Zuckerberg has reportedly spent quite a lot of money to transform the home after buying it. The property according to the listing was over 7,400 square feet. The Facebook founder reportedly added more changes to the four-story building.

However, such changes didn’t come easy, as Zuckerberg received several complaints from neighbours related to the nuisance from all the construction work. He also faced parking issues with his neighbours.

The net worth of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is estimated by Forbes to be $67.3 billion as of 2022. He ranks as the fifteenth richest person in the world according to Forbes.

Also, according to media reports, Zuckerberg owns a $37 million "five-house compound" based in Silicon Valley. After purchasing the four adjacent homes, he expanded the original $7 million Palo Alto home he bought in 2011 into a sizable estate.