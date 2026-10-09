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  • /McKinsey flags looming AI spending surge for US agencies as subsidised deals give way to market pricing

McKinsey flags looming AI spending surge for US agencies as subsidised deals give way to market pricing

The report said agencies must start treating AI spending as a separate budget category and link costs to measurable outcomes to avoid unexpected bills and disruption to ongoing programmes.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
McKinsey flags looming AI spending surge for US agencies as subsidised deals give way to market pricing
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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