MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Flagship Chipset Launched For Premium 5G Smartphones; Check Features

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Features: MediaTek has unveiled its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9500, designed for premium 5G smartphones. The processor focuses on on-device AI, enhanced gaming capabilities, and improved power efficiency, offering a significant upgrade over the Dimensity 9400. It adopts a third-generation All Big Core CPU architecture, featuring a 4.21GHz ultra core, three premium cores, and four performance cores, paired with four-lane UFS 4.1 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 platform also debuts a new cache and memory architecture, supporting 4-channel UFS 4.1. This advancement is claimed to double read/write speeds and accelerate large AI model loading by up to 40%. Unlike Qualcomm’s 8-series processors, which balance power and efficiency cores, the Dimensity 9500 relies entirely on big performance cores, omitting dedicated small efficiency cores.

The company confirmed that the first flagship smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9500 will debut in the fourth quarter of 2025, with Oppo and Vivo expected to be among the first brands to launch devices with the new chipset. Interestingly, Qualcomm is scheduled to unveil its next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, just a day later.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 AI Features

MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 9500 delivers the most powerful AI computing ever on a smartphone. It is powered by the new NPU 990, the chipset enables Android devices to generate 4K images directly through on-device processing and enhances efficiency for advanced AI models such as Gemini.

On the photography front, it supports camera sensors up to 320 megapixels along with 8K video recording at 60fps. The Dimensity 9500 is also built for next-gen displays, offering compatibility with tri-fold screens and refresh rates of up to 180Hz. (Also Read: GST 2.0 Goes Live: Will Smartphones And Laptops Get Cheaper In India From September 22? Know Reason)

For gaming, MediaTek highlights that it is the first chipset to support 120fps gaming with ray tracing, while also capable of upgrading 60fps titles to 120fps, ensuring smoother and more immersive gameplay.