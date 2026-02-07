MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9500s and 8500 chipsets in India for Next-Gen flagship and premium smartphones; check features

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Upcoming Phones: Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 smartphone chipsets in India, targeting the premium and flagship segments. The newly introduced processors are designed to deliver significant improvements in performance and power efficiency, along with advanced AI, imaging, gaming, and wireless connectivity capabilities, powered by an All-Big Core architecture and industry-leading Agentic AI features.

Meanwhile, several smartphone brands have already confirmed plans to adopt the new platform. OPPO and POCO will be among the first to launch devices powered by the Dimensity 9500s in India. OPPO has announced that its upcoming Find X9s will debut in the Indian market with the Dimensity 9500s, while POCO has also confirmed that a new smartphone featuring the same chipset is in the pipeline.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s: Designed to deliver flagship-level performance

The chipset is built on an advanced 3nm fabrication process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is designed to deliver flagship-level performance while significantly improving energy efficiency, thanks to its All-Big Core architecture. The powerful octa-core CPU includes a Cortex-X925 ultra core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, complemented by three Cortex-X4 premium cores and four Cortex-A720 performance cores, ensuring smooth multitasking and sustained high performance.

Graphics duties are handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which offers a full-frame, immersive gaming experience with support for advanced ray tracing, meeting the expectations of hardcore mobile gamers. Additionally, the enhanced NPU in the Dimensity 9500s is optimized for generative reasoning and multi-modal AI models, enabling smarter on-device AI processing, a more advanced flagship-grade edge camera experience, and improved content creation capabilities.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s: Features

The MediaTek platform further elevates the flagship experience with support for 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR video recording, offering real-time 30fps motion tracking powered by the advanced MediaTek Imagiq ISP. To ensure smoother gameplay without compromising battery life, Adaptive Game Technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and Frame Rate Control Technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0) significantly enhance energy efficiency during gaming sessions.

On the connectivity front, the integrated 5G Release-17 modem supports 4CC carrier aggregation and delivers blazing-fast downlink speeds of up to 7Gbps, while MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0 further optimizes power consumption. Network reliability is strengthened with AI Network Suite 2.0, which intelligently improves performance in areas with weak connectivity. Additionally, MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 extends indoor Wi-Fi coverage and enables long-distance phone-to-phone Bluetooth direct connections of up to 5 kilometres, ensuring seamless connectivity across scenarios.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500: Powerful Performance for Ultra-Fast Play

The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is built on an energy-efficient 4nm process and features an All-Big Core CPU architecture with eight Cortex-A725 cores clocked at up to 3.4GHz, delivering a strong balance of performance and power efficiency. With support for accurate scheduling technology and high-speed LPDDR5X memory running at up to 9600Mbps, the chipset ensures faster data transmission, smoother multitasking, and longer battery life across everyday apps, gaming, and intensive workloads.

Designed with a fully upgraded computing core and gaming engine, the Dimensity 8500 offers a consistently smooth gaming experience with full-frame stabilization, faster load times, and improved energy efficiency. The platform also brings ray tracing support to mainstream mobile games, enabling more realistic lighting and visual effects that significantly enhance immersion and overall gameplay quality.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500: Features

The MediaTek Dimensity platform is powered by an 8th-generation NPU that supports global mainstream large language models (LLM/MLLM) as well as advanced image generation models, enabling faster and more efficient on-device AI processing. Graphics performance is handled by the integrated Mali-G720 GPU, which delivers up to a 25% performance improvement over the previous generation for smoother visuals and better gaming experiences.

On the imaging front, the chipset supports an AI ultra-clear telephoto algorithm, enhancing long-range photography with greater detail and clarity. This is further complemented by the Dimensity AI Semantic Engine, which intelligently analyzes and optimizes image content frame by frame, resulting in more accurate colors, improved sharpness, and enhanced overall image quality.