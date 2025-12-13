Meet Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Who Goes Viral With Epic Year In AI: Worked At Apple And Microsoft, Created AI Models, And Earned 10,000 Stars on GitHub; Know Who He Is...

Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Post Goes Viral: From the busy streets of Bengaluru to the innovative hubs of Silicon Valley, 22-year-old Adithya S Kolavi has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and social media users alike. His recent LinkedIn post went viral after he shared a remarkable roundup of his achievements over the past year.

From internships at Apple and Microsoft to receiving a six-figure grant from Meta, Adithya’s journey highlights groundbreaking work in AI, including research papers in top conferences, popular open-source tools, and multiple hackathon wins. Adding further, he built a strong online presence, connecting with researchers and founders around the world. Many in the tech community are calling his story one of the most inspiring Gen Z journeys in AI today.

Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Achievements

Adithya started his year with a Machine Learning internship at Apple, where he worked with senior engineers and learned a lot about building smart technology. After that, he joined Microsoft Research and helped develop advanced projects on agentic memory, pushing the boundaries of AI.

Later, he achieved something remarkable. He received a six-figure USD LLaMA Impact Grant from Meta, which allowed him to create powerful AI models at his startup, CognitiveLab. His work did not stop there. Adithya also shared his projects with the world, and one of his tools, GitVizz, became very popular. It earned over 10,000 stars on GitHub and was accepted into the Vercel Open Source Sponsorship Program.

Building Networks And Advancing AI

Across Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub, Adithya grew his followers to nearly 20,000. This helped him connect with researchers and startup founders from around the world. Over the year, he also published five research papers in top conferences and workshops, including AAAI, NAACL, CVPR, ICCV, and NeurIPS. His work focused on exciting topics like agentic systems, models that understand multiple languages and types of data, and creating large amounts of AI training data.

Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Launches Motion Graphics Tool

He launched Vibemotion, a motion-graphics tool that got over 200,000 views. During the year, he also won three big hackathons, including the ElevenLabs Global Hackathon and the 100xEngineers National AI Hackathon, showcasing his skills and creativity in AI.

Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Education

Recently graduating with a B.Tech from PES University, Adithya has also been featured in The Economic Times, MIT Technology Review and Analytics India Magazine. His post concludes with a simple message that has resonated widely: "Feels like things are just getting started." The post received over 2,000 likes and numerous comments, with many people amazed by his achievements.