Meet Devendra Chaplot: IIT Bombay alumnus joins xAI and SpaceX to build superintelligence; Check his career and AIR

Devendra Singh Chaplot IIT Rank: Elon Musk has welcomed Indian robotics expert and AI researcher Devendra Chaplot to his aerospace company, SpaceX, and artificial intelligence venture, xAI. Devendra Chaplot will work directly under the tech billionaire. He joins xAI at a time when Musk has vowed to rebuild the AI startup.

Indian robotics expert Devendra Chaplot announced the move on X, sharing a photograph with Elon Musk and outlining his vision for the next phase of his career. Musk soon acknowledged the announcement, amplifying the post and welcoming him to the team.

Devendra Chaplot wrote on X, “I’m joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence…I’m excited to advance the fields I’ve obsessed over for years, from robotics research to building AI models on the founding teams of Mistral and TML. Both were extraordinary journeys with extraordinary people that shaped how I think about building intelligence from the ground up". (Also Read: Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro price leaked ahead of March 17 launch in India; Check expected camera, battery, display and other specs)

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He also heaped praise upon Elon Musk — writing that SpaceX and xAI “combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level”.

“Welcome to xAI!” came the response from his boss.

Over the past year, the company has lost several of its founding members. Musk has now said that he will personally interview promising candidates who were previously declined an offer or interview. Elon Musk recently announced Macrohard, a project aimed at creating a digital version of Tesla Optimus by combining the technologies developed by Tesla and xAI.

I'm joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence.



Together SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level. Add a high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources, and… pic.twitter.com/tjaPUjGUwK — Devendra Chaplot (@dchaplot) March 13, 2026

Devendra Singh Chaplot: From Mistral AI to SpaceX and xAI

Devendra Chaplot, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, has spent several years working in the artificial intelligence and robotics sector. He graduated in 2014 with a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, along with a minor in Applied Statistics.

AI researcher Chaplot later earned his PhD from the Machine Learning Department at Carnegie Mellon University. His doctoral research focused on building intelligent autonomous navigation agents, according to his website.

Devendra Singh Chaplot AIR

A strong academic performer, Chaplot secured All India Rank 25 in the IIT-JEE in 2010 and achieved International Rank 5 in the International Mathematical Olympiad. He also worked for nearly a year at Samsung Electronics in South Korea before joining Facebook AI Research as an AI research scientist. At the company, he worked at the intersection of computer vision and robotics.

In 2020, Chaplot joined Mistral AI, where he led the multimodal research team responsible for training models such as Pixtral Large and Pixtral 12B. His work also included training other major models, including Mistral 7B, Mixtral 8x7B and Mistral Large. He later became part of the founding team at Thinking Machine Labs, an AI research and product company. (Also Read: Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with Dimensity 7360 Turbo and 7200mAh battery; Check specs, price and sale date)

Over the years, Chaplot has received several recognitions for his research. These include the Facebook Fellowship in 2020, the CVPR 2020 AI Habitat Object Navigation Challenge, and the Best Paper Award at the CVPR 2018 Deep Learning for Visual SLAM Workshop.