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Meet Japan's new AI police chief Aiko: How she's fighting investment and romance scams

Japan's AI police chief Aiko: Aiko appears in YouTube videos warning citizens about investment scams, romance fraud, and criminals posing as police officers.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Meet Japan's new AI police chief Aiko: How she's fighting investment and romance scams

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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