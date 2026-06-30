Japan's AI police chief Aiko: Osaka Prefectural Police launched an AI-generated police chief named Aiko in late May 2026 to fight Japan's record fraud wave, which reportedly cost victims more than $2 billion last year. Aiko appears in YouTube videos warning citizens about investment scams, romance fraud, and criminals posing as police officers. The campaign targets a growing problem: fraud is no longer just affecting elderly citizens, with people under 65 making up nearly half of Osaka's victims last year.
Who is Aiko and why was she created?
Aiko's name blends "AI" with "ko," a common suffix for Japanese feminine names. She was created by Toshinori Hirano, a visiting professor at Kagawa University's Cyber Security Centre, who had previously advised the Osaka Police. He built the avatar to raise crime prevention awareness using technology that younger audiences already trust and use daily.
In her debut video, titled "Chief Aiko's Crime Prevention Class," she breaks down real scam conversations between fraudsters and victims. Her message is direct: legitimate police officers never share IDs or arrest warrants over video calls or messaging apps, and they never demand money or personal details through these channels.
How scammers are tricking people
Japan's fraud problem has shifted from old-fashioned hacking to psychological manipulation. Criminals now build trust gradually, often posing as police officers, celebrities promoting investments, or romantic partners. Many run fake investment platforms that show fabricated profits to convince victims to deposit larger sums over time. This shift explains why authorities are using a relatable, easy-to-understand video format instead of traditional warning posters or pamphlets.
Why this is important for online safety
Even if you are not in Japan, Aiko's playbook is a useful checklist for spotting scams anywhere. Real police officers and banks will never ask for money or sensitive information over a video call or chat app. Investment offers promising guaranteed returns, especially those pushed through social media ads or unsolicited messages, deserve extra scrutiny. And anyone who quickly builds "trust" with you online before asking for money is following a known fraud script.
Osaka Police say Aiko's video series will continue expanding to cover new scam tactics as they emerge.
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