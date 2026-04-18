MeitY forms tech-policy panel to guide AI governance group

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Saturday said that it has constituted a Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC) to provide specialised technical and policy inputs for India’s emerging artificial intelligence governance framework. The committee will function as an advisory body to the AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG), supporting decision-making on policy design, regulatory measures and India’s engagement in global AI governance forums.

The TPEC committee, which is chaired by the Secretary of MeitY, brings together experts from academia, the technology industry and digital policy domains. It has been tasked with providing a nuanced understanding of technological developments, regulatory approaches and global best practices, while factoring in India’s socio-economic and strategic priorities, according to the government.

As per the government, the committee's terms of reference include providing expert support to enable the AIGEG to function effectively and briefing it on matters of national importance related to AI policy and governance.

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The committee will also provide inputs on emerging AI capabilities, identify potential risks and regulatory gaps, and track global developments in AI policy and governance. In addition, it will contribute to shaping India’s diplomatic engagements in international AI governance discussions.

Moreover, under the newly established AI governance structure, the AIGEG will be responsible for setting strategic direction and coordinating policy across government, while the TPEC will offer subject-matter guidance by translating complex technical and policy issues into actionable recommendations.

The government said the framework is aimed at ensuring a dynamic and forward-looking approach to AI governance, with greater coherence between strategic, technical and regulatory decision-making.

Earlier in the day, the government also said that state-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has signed an agreement with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to collaborate in the areas of advanced technologies, digital transformation and capacity building.

After the collaboration, the focus will be on joint project implementation, consultancy and technical support, as well as the development of solutions in emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, internet of things (IoT), cyber security, 5G and cloud computing.