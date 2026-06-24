/Meta AI smart glasses launched with fresh designs, 8-hour battery: Check price and upgraded features

Meta AI smart glasses: Meta has launched its new Meta AI smart Glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, introducing fresh designs, upgraded AI capabilities, and new daily-use features. Announced on June 23 and available immediately through Meta and select retail partners, the Meta AI smart Glasses start at $299 (Rs 28,359). The launch highlights Meta’s push to make AI more accessible through wearable devices that can assist users throughout the day while also offering hands-free photography, voice controls, and real-time translation.