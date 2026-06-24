/Meta AI smart glasses launched with fresh designs, 8-hour battery: Check price and upgraded features

Meta AI smart glasses: Meta has launched its new Meta AI smart Glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, introducing fresh designs, upgraded AI capabilities, and new daily-use features. Announced on June 23 and available immediately through Meta and select retail partners, the Meta AI smart Glasses start at $299 (Rs 28,359). The launch highlights Meta’s push to make AI more accessible through wearable devices that can assist users throughout the day while also offering hands-free photography, voice controls, and real-time translation.
Meta AI smart glasses: New styles and customisation options
The new Meta Glasses arrive in three frame styles designed to suit different tastes and face shapes. Buyers can choose from the Meta Adventurer, a classic rectangular design; the bold-looking Meta Fury; and Meta Glasses by Kylie, a slim oval frame inspired by Kylie Jenner's personal style.
Meta is also offering a broad range of colors, including Classic Black, Racing Green, Linen, Merlot, Mahogany, and Sandstone. Customers can select from clear, polarized, sun, and Transitions lenses. In total, the company says the lineup includes 26 style combinations.
Prescription lens support is built in, and users can add prescription lenses after purchase through the new Rx Lens Swap program without affecting the product warranty.
Designed for everyday use
Meta says it focused heavily on comfort and practical use. The glasses include adjustable nose pads, temple tips, and flexible hinges to help users achieve a better fit.
Key features include a dedicated action button for quick access to Meta AI, open-ear speakers for calls and audio playback, and an advanced microphone system designed to reduce wind noise during conversations. Users can also capture photos and videos hands-free without needing to take out a smartphone.
Battery life is another major upgrade. The glasses offer more than eight hours of use on a single charge. The included foldable charging case provides up to 40 additional hours of battery life when users are away from a power outlet.
Smarter AI powered by Muse Spark
The new glasses are the first to launch with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, a model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. According to the company, the updated AI can better understand what users are seeing and provide more relevant responses.
The assistant can answer questions, help manage schedules, support daily routines, and provide information such as sports scores or restaurant suggestions through voice interactions.
Meta is also introducing a Dynamic Photo feature that automatically captures multiple frames and recommends the best shot.
Live translation and navigation coming soon
Meta says support for 14 additional languages is being added to live translation, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin Chinese. The company also plans to introduce pedestrian navigation for display-free glasses, allowing users to receive turn-by-turn directions while walking.
With a starting price of Rs 28,359, expanded frame choices, longer battery life, prescription lens support, and AI features powered by Muse Spark, Meta is positioning its latest smart glasses to rival those from Google and Snap.
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