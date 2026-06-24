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Meta AI smart glasses launched with fresh designs, 8-hour battery: Check price and upgraded features

Meta AI smart glasses: Key features include a dedicated action button for quick access to Meta AI, open-ear speakers for calls and audio playback, and an advanced microphone system designed to reduce wind noise during conversations.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Meta AI smart glasses launched with fresh designs, 8-hour battery: Check price and upgraded features

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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