Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019670https://zeenews.india.com/technology/meta-and-whatsapp-challenge-cci-rs-213-crore-penalty-in-privacy-policy-case-supreme-court-to-decide-on-feb-23-3019670.html
NewsTechnologyMeta and WhatsApp challenge CCI Rs 213 crore penalty in privacy policy case; Supreme Court to decide on Feb 23
TECHNOLOGY

Meta and WhatsApp challenge CCI Rs 213 crore penalty in privacy policy case; Supreme Court to decide on Feb 23

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: On November 4, 2025, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) partially set aside the order that had barred WhatsApp from sharing user data with Meta for advertising for five years, but it upheld the fine. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meta and WhatsApp challenge CCI Rs 213 crore penalty in privacy policy case; Supreme Court to decide on Feb 23Image Credit: ChatGPT Image

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the pleas filed by Meta Platforms and WhatsApp challenging a Rs 213.14 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over their privacy policy. The case will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Earlier, on February 3, the court criticized the two companies, saying they cannot “play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing.” The judges said the platforms appear to be creating a monopoly and misusing users’ personal information.

The court also expressed concern for “silent customers” who rely on digital services but are often unaware of data-sharing rules. The judges stressed that citizens’ rights must be protected. The case comes from a CCI order imposing the Rs 213.14 crore penalty for violations related to WhatsApp’s privacy policy. On November 4, 2025, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) partially set aside the order that had barred WhatsApp from sharing user data with Meta for advertising for five years, but it upheld the fine. (Also Read: From Microsoft, Meta to Nvidia: Global tech giants to invest $700 billion dollar in AI as India rises as a global tech hub)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Later, the NCLAT clarified that its decision on privacy and consent safeguards would also apply to the collection and sharing of user data for non-WhatsApp purposes, including both advertising and non-advertising activities. The Supreme Court had earlier said it would pass an interim order on February 9 and directed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology be made a party to the appeals filed by the two companies. (Also Read: WhatsApp is working on scheduled messages in latest iOS Beta and new spoiler feature; Here’s what it means for users)

The court is also hearing a cross-appeal filed by the CCI, which has challenged the NCLAT ruling to the extent that it allowed WhatsApp and Meta to continue sharing user data for advertising purposes. (With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rahul Dravid
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 WC 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT Delhi terror plot: Why Asim Munir’s double game is a dangerous threat
Drone base
India's first drone airbase: Meerut facility set to boost aerial surveillance
India vs Australia
3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka star as India beat Australia by 17 runs
NASA Artemis II Mission
Artemis II: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
Pakistan vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Rain washes out PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in Colombo
srinagar temperature
Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
india weather update
India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north
donald trump tariff
Trump defies Supreme Court: Global tariff rate hiked from 10% to 15%
MMS viral video
Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Why Zyan Cabrera 'leak' is a data-theft scam