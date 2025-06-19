Meta Introduces Passkeys For Facebook: Check How It Works And Steps To Set Up Passkeys

New Delhi: Meta has introduced passkeys on Facebook for mobile devices. Passkeys will soon be available on iOS and Android mobile devices for Facebook, Meta said, adding that it will begin rolling out passkeys to Messenger in the coming months.

With Passkeys, users can log in to websites and apps securely by verifying the fingerprint, face or PIN that they use to unlock their device. The same passkey you set up for Facebook will also work on Messenger once this capability launches, Meta said.

"Passkeys are a new way to verify your identity and log in to your account that’s easier and more secure than traditional passwords," Meta said.



Meta has said that users will also be able to use their passkey to securely autofill payment information when making purchases using Meta Pay, and eventually to log in to Messenger and protect your encrypted message backups.

How To Set Up Passkey On Meta, How Does Passkey Work?

You can set up and manage your passkey in Accounts Center, found within the Settings menu on Facebook.

You also may be prompted to set up a passkey when you log in to Facebook.

Once it’s set up, you’ll be able to use your passkey moving forward to log in to Facebook on your mobile device.

Meta said users will still be able to use other authentication methods, such as password, to access their account. That way you can still access your Facebook account when you’re using a device that doesn’t support passkeys yet.