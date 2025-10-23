Meta Lays Off 600 Employees Amid AI Labs Reorganisation, Focuses On Next-Gen Models

Meta Layoffs 2025: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced to cut off around 600 positions in its Superintelligence Labs, the company said on Wednesday. The move is part of a reorganisation aimed at making the artificial intelligence (AI) unit more flexible and efficient, reported by Reuters.

The job cuts will affect several parts of Meta’s AI division, including the Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit, as well as teams working on product-related AI and AI infrastructure. However, the newly formed TBD Lab, which includes a small team of researchers and engineers developing Meta’s next-generation AI foundation models, will not be affected.

Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said that reducing team sizes will help streamline decision-making and give each remaining team member greater responsibility, scope, and impact. Meta is also encouraging employees affected by the cuts to apply for other positions within the company.

Restructuring Follows Llama 4 Reception

The reorganisation has come months after Meta consolidated its AI efforts under the Superintelligence Labs in June. This restructuring followed the departure of some senior staff and a lukewarm reception for its open-source Llama 4 AI model. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously led an aggressive hiring drive to strengthen the company’s AI capabilities.

Superintelligence Labs now includes Meta’s foundation, product, and FAIR teams, alongside the TBD Lab, which is focused on creating the next generation of AI models. Meta’s AI journey began in 2013 when it launched the FAIR unit and hired Yann LeCun as chief AI scientist. Since then, the company has built a global research network focused on deep learning.

Reorganisation Comes Amid Big Financing Deal

The announcement also comes shortly after Meta secured a $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital, the company’s largest-ever private capital agreement. The deal will fund Meta’s biggest data center project, with analysts noting it allows the company to pursue its AI ambitions while shifting much of the upfront cost and risk to external investors.