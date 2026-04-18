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NewsTechnologyMeta likely to lay off 10 pc of its global workforce next month: Report
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Meta likely to lay off 10 pc of its global workforce next month: Report

US tech giant Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly planning to lay off at least 10 per cent of its global workforce, or nearly 8,000 workers, next month.

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Meta likely to lay off 10 pc of its global workforce next month: ReportImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: US tech giant Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly planning to lay off at least 10 per cent of its global workforce, or nearly 8,000 workers, next month. Further layoffs are planned in the second half of the year, according to a Reuters report. However, the details of those layoffs have not been known yet. 

The initial round in May is likely to reduce about 10 per cent of its global workforce. According to the report, the layoff plans may depend on the developments in the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. 

Meta is reportedly planning to lay off 20 per cent or more of its total workforce. If implemented at that level, the job cuts could affect roughly 16,000 employees, based on Meta's workforce of nearly 79,000 people as of December 31,

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Meta has not confirmed the layoff plans yet. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company did not immediately comment on the report.

Meanwhile, global tech layoffs are accelerating in 2026, with more than 80,000 jobs already cut in the first quarter and total losses likely to exceed 3 lakh this year, led by companies like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta, according to a latest report.

The report by TradingPlatforms noted that the latest wave of layoffs builds on a broader post-pandemic correction, with over one million tech jobs lost globally since 2021 as companies recalibrate hiring after the Covid-era expansion.

Artificial intelligence and automation have emerged as key drivers of this transformation, with nearly half of all layoffs in 2026 linked to AI-related restructuring.

The US remains the worst-hit market, accounting for nearly 77 per cent of global layoffs so far this year, with over 61,000 job cuts across 62 companies.

Among companies, Oracle has reported the highest number of layoffs globally in 2026, cutting more than 25,000 roles as part of a major restructuring tied to its AI infrastructure push.

Amazon followed with around 16,000 job cuts amid efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

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