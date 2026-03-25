Meta ordered to pay $375 million fine over child sexual exploitation case, company to challenge verdict

Meta Child Sexual Exploitation Case: Facebook-parent Meta has been fined $375 million (around Rs 3,100 crore) after a jury in New Mexico found it responsible for putting children at risk on its platforms. The jury said the company misled users about how safe its platforms were and failed to prevent harmful content. This included serious issues like child sexual exploitation and online predators.

Meta to challenge court ruling

The case lasted six weeks. During the trial, the state argued that Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, did not do enough to protect minors from abuse, online solicitation, and human trafficking. However, Meta has said it will challenge the decision in court. The case was heard in a Santa Fe court and is being seen as one of the first major rulings on child safety and social media platforms.

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Reacting to the verdict, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez called it a landmark moment for child safety, saying it sends a strong message to tech companies. “The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,” he said. Torrez further alleged that the company was aware of the risks associated with its platforms but chose not to act. “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew,” he added. (Also Read: OnePlus Shutdown: CEO Robin Liu steps down amid global restructuring buzz, India operations ‘Unchanged’)

Meta under fire over minors

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said the decision reflects a broader pushback from families and experts against unsafe online environments. “Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough". New Mexico’s Department of Justice began investigating Meta Platforms in 2023, aiming to protect children from online predators and other harms, including sexual exploitation and solicitation. The case drew on evidence from that probe, along with internal company documents and testimony from former employees, child safety experts, and law enforcement officials.

The verdict marks Meta’s first loss in a series of trials scheduled this year. In Los Angeles. The company is also facing trial alongside YouTube over allegations of designing addictive products for minors. Snapchat and TikTok were initially part of the case but settled out of court.

Meta faces heat over child safety as court weighs stricter action

Meta Platforms said it is continuing to invest in safety features, but acknowledged that identifying harmful content and users is still a difficult task. The trial included testimony from about 40 witnesses, including whistleblowers, and involved the review of hundreds of internal documents and reports. (Also Read: 28-Day Recharge Plans Under scrutiny: 13 recharges a year strategy by Airtel, Jio, Vi faces govt action)

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, accused Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg of failing to protect minors. It also claimed that the company’s algorithms pushed harmful content toward younger users. Reports suggest the second phase of the case will begin on May 4, when the court will consider further penalties and possible changes to Meta’s platforms and operations.

At the same time, a separate case in California is examining whether Meta and YouTube should be held responsible for harm caused to children. The outcome could impact similar cases across the United States.