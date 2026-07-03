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Meta Pocket: New AI app creates interactive games from your text prompt

Meta Pocket: Inside this app, users simply type out what kind of experience they want, and the app generates a playable mini-game based on that description.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Meta Pocket: New AI app creates interactive games from your text prompt

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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