/Meta Pocket: New AI app creates interactive games from your text prompt

Meta Pocket: Meta has quietly launched a new app called Pocket that lets anyone create playable mini-games and interactive experiences simply by typing a description, without writing a single line of code. The app first appeared on the App Store and Google Play around June 29, 2026, and grew out of Meta's acquisition of the team behind the vibe-coded gaming platform Gizmo earlier this year. However, the app doesn't appear to be available in India yet, suggesting that Meta has rolled it out only in select countries so far.
Inside Pocket, users simply type out what kind of experience they want, and the app generates a playable mini-game based on that description, one that can be tried instantly, tweaked, and shared with others. Meta calls these AI-built creations "gizmos," a direct nod to the startup on whose technology the app is built. These gizmos can tap into a phone's touch controls, motion and tilt sensors, audio, and even the camera, making them more interactive than a basic text-based tool. Think of it as a game where a flower turns into a paintbrush or a small puzzle built around a space cat, users simply describe the idea, and the app builds a working version.
Beyond letting people build their own games, Pocket also includes a scrollable feed where users can play gizmos created by others. That combination of AI creation and social discovery makes it function a bit like TikTok, but for AI-generated games, with users able to browse, remix, and build on what others have made.
Meta has increasingly favoured launching standalone experimental apps rather than folding every new AI feature into Facebook or Instagram, using them to test what works before deciding on a wider rollout. For regular users, this means Pocket is worth trying out of curiosity, but it's still an early-stage product without Meta's full backing or promotion.
There's no cost to download or use it, so the only real "spend" is your time. Keep in mind that since gizmos can request access to your camera and camera roll, users should be aware of the permissions they grant when trying the app, the same caution that applies to any new app handling personal photos or live camera feeds.
Meta hasn't issued any formal announcement or comment on Pocket yet, and the app appears to still be in an early testing phase. Whether it expands to more countries, including India, or gets folded into Meta's larger apps like Instagram remains to be seen. For now, it appears to be part of Meta's broader strategy of quietly testing AI creation tools before deciding how widely to roll them out.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.