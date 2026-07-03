/Meta Pocket: New AI app creates interactive games from your text prompt

Inside Pocket, users simply type out what kind of experience they want, and the app generates a playable mini-game based on that description, one that can be tried instantly, tweaked, and shared with others. Meta calls these AI-built creations "gizmos," a direct nod to the startup on whose technology the app is built. These gizmos can tap into a phone's touch controls, motion and tilt sensors, audio, and even the camera, making them more interactive than a basic text-based tool. Think of it as a game where a flower turns into a paintbrush or a small puzzle built around a space cat, users simply describe the idea, and the app builds a working version.