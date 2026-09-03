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Meta puts guardrails in place for AI glasses after privacy concerns raises

The lawsuit was first filed in March after a joint investigation by a pair of Swedish newspapers found that Meta had stored content captured by its Meta AI Glasses and funnelled it to human reviewers for the purpose of training AI models.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Meta puts guardrails in place for AI glasses after privacy concerns raises
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Meta puts guardrails in place for AI glasses after privacy concerns raises
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