/Meta puts guardrails in place for AI glasses after privacy concerns raises

Earlier, online News platform Futurism reported that an ongoing class action lawsuit against Meta, had accused the tech giant of misrepresenting its privacy practices regarding the AI Glasses. The lawsuit was first filed in March after a joint investigation by a pair of Swedish newspapers found that Meta had stored content captured by its Meta AI Glasses and funnelled it to human reviewers for the purpose of training AI models. Meta had reported that it had sold more than seven million pairs of its smart glasses in 2025.