Meta Ray-Ban Glasses Set To Launch In India, Now Available In THESE European Countries

New Delhi: Meta, a multinational technology company is taking its smart glasses to more corners of Europe. The company on April 23 announced that its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now available in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland—complete with voice-activated Meta AI to help users stay connected hands-free.

Launch Date & Price

For now, Meta hasn’t announced the official launch date or price for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India.

New Features

The new rollout brings a bunch of handy features to make everyday life easier. Meta says users in these countries can now talk to the glasses to ask questions and get instant answers. One standout addition is the live translation tool, now available to more users. It supports real-time conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Real-Time Info Coming to the EU

Users, starting next week across all supported EU countries will be able to get real-time info about what they’re looking at just by wearing the glasses. Meta first brought its AI assistant to Ray-Ban Meta glasses in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain back in November 2024. This lets users ask questions with simple voice commands. Until now, the feature that gives information based on what you see was only available in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Coming to India

Meta also shared that its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will soon be launching in India, Mexico, and the UAE. As part of a big software update, the live translation feature is now going global. Users can have real-time conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish even without an internet connection if the language pack is downloaded in advance.

Translation and Instagram Features Added

Translations are spoken aloud through the glasses, while a written transcript pops up on the paired phone. Just say, “Hey Meta, start live translation,” and you're good to go. And that’s not all—Meta is bringing Instagram into the mix too. Soon, you’ll be able to send messages, share photos, and even make audio or video calls straight from your glasses.