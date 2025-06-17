Meta Releases Teaser For Upcoming Smart Glasses; Ties Up With Oakley -- Launch On June 20

New Delhi: Meta is partnering with Oakley to launch a new pair of smart glasses, and they’re set to showcase them on June 20. The news came out after Meta’s technology chief posted a short video on Instagram showing both the Meta and Oakley logos, but only logo teaser was released glasses will be released on June20 . Oakley confirmed the launch on Instagram, and both companies have shared teaser videos on their social media pages. Meta’s boss, Mark Zuckerberg, got in on the hype by sharing the teaser.

So far, the only clue is that the Oakley and Meta logos appear side by side in the teaser, which is similar to how Meta presented its previous smart glasses with Ray-Ban. This suggests the new Oakley glasses might look and work a lot like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Meta first launched smart glasses with Ray-Ban in 2021. Those glasses could play music and take photos, but they didn’t have any augmented reality features. The second version came out in 2023 and included a better camera, improved sound, and a built-in AI assistant.

With Oakley, Meta might may release a brand-new version with upgraded features or just put the existing tech into a sportier frame, which would appeal to Oakley’s fans—mainly athletes and people who spend a lot of time outdoors. Reports suggests the new glasses might be based on Oakley’s Sphaera model, with the camera placed in the middle, rather than at the edge like on the Ray-Bans.

Details are yet to be known like whether the new glasses will have better sound, a sharper camera, or improved AI—but it’s clear that Meta wants to keep pushing into wearable tech. Meta is betting that smart glasses will become a big part of our digital lives, moving us beyond just using phones and regular screens.