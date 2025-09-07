Meta Hiring US-Based Contractors To Build Hindi AI Chatbots For India; Check Eligibility Criteria And Per Hour Income

Meta's Hindi AI Chatbots: Meta is hiring contractors in the US to create Hindi-language AI chatbots for Indian users, as per media reports. This is part of Meta’s plan to grow its AI presence in fast-growing markets like India, Indonesia, and Mexico, according to Business Insider.

The job listings show that contractors are being hired through staffing agencies such as Crystal Equation and Aquent Talent. The work mainly involves creating chatbot characters for Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Meta: US-based Contractors Eligibility And Per-Hour Income

Applicants need to be fluent in Hindi, Indonesian, Spanish, or Portuguese. They should also have at least six years of experience in storytelling, character development, and AI content workflows. Contractors can earn up to $55 per hour.

Meta's No Official Confirmation

However, Meta has not officially confirmed this hiring plan. However, the report noted that Crystal Equation has posted Hindi and Indonesian language job openings on behalf of Meta, while Aquent Talent advertised Spanish-language roles for a “top social media company.” (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drops By Over Rs 10,000 On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features)

Hiring contractors to develop localized chatbot characters shows Meta’s push to create digital companions that resonate with local cultures, including in India. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said that chatbots could “complement real-world friendships” and make it easier for people to connect with digital companions.

Meta Focuses On AI Chatbots

At the same time, Meta’s growing focus on AI chatbots has drawn criticism. Earlier reports suggest that some of Meta’s bots engaged in inappropriate romantic or sexual conversations with minors, gave misleading medical advice, and even produced racist responses.

Meta's Privacy Concerns

Privacy concerns have also been raised. Business Insider previously reported that contractors reviewing chatbot conversations often came across sensitive personal details, including names, phone numbers, emails, and selfies, sparking questions about how such data is being handled. Following these reports, US lawmakers have called for stricter oversight of Meta’s AI policies. (With IANS Inputs)