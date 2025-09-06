Meta Rolls Out AI-Powered Ad Tools For Facebook And Instagram To Boost Festive Sales In India

Meta's New AI-Powered Ad Tools For Festive Season: As the festive shopping season kicks off in India, consumers are turning to AI-powered tools, short-form videos and trusted creators to guide their purchase decisions. To help brands meet consumers where they are, Meta has announced a suite of new updates designed to help marketers brighten their sales campaigns this festive season.

This involves launching fresh approaches to boost sales through Reels and creators, providing marketers with deeper insights to enhance their creative diversification strategies, and simplifying the process of directing customers toward festive offers both online and in-store.

Marketers turn to video and creators to help tell their brand story, explain their products and reach new customers. This season, Meta is making it easier than ever for marketers to tap creators in their campaigns. So, Meta is introducing more ways to help businesses find the right creators to partner with, including providing more language and region filters to cater to a businesses’ geography, as it onboards more creators globally to Instagram’s creator marketplace. (Also Read: Realme 15T 5G Goes On Sale In India: Check Camera, Display, Battery, Price, And Bank Discount)

Creator Magic In Catalog Ads:

Marketers can also tap creators to merchandise their products by combining partnership ads with Advantage+ catalog ads. This now includes the option to add a partnership “intro card” from a new or existing partnership ad onto a catalog carousel ad.

Adding further, when advertisers running partnership ads enable the “Show Products” optimization in Advantage+ creative, Meta will automatically turn their single media partnerships ad into a catalog ad if Meta thinks it will increase performance. Advertisers who tested the ‘show products’ optimization in Advantage+ creative with partnership ads saw a 4% higher click-through rate and 3% higher conversions compared to partnership ads without this optimization.

Meta's New Feature For Reels Ads On Facebook And Instagram

Video is increasingly important for marketers to connect and engage with potential customers on Meta platforms. To give advertisers more ways to merchandise their products with video, Meta is introducing new features for Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram that help drive product discovery. Let's have a quick look on the features

Unwrap More with Every Facebook Swipe Up

Meta is exploring new ways for people to engage with Reels ads and reconsider taking an action by sharing more information about an advertiser, such as details from their page, when a person swipes up.

Make Your Instagram Catalog Ads Sparkle With Video

Advantage+ catalog ads in carousel format can now deliver catalog product video on Instagram Reels (already available on Facebook Reels). The addition of video to the new scrollable carousel grid format on Instagram Reels is driving improved performance for brands, with a 7% increase in conversion rates on average for advertisers who tested adding video to their Advantage+ catalog campaigns on Instagram Reels compared to images only.

Meta's New Tools For Agencies And Businesses

Creative diversification strategies give Meta’s AI-powered ads systems more options to serve the right ad to the right person at the right time. To help, Meta is giving businesses and agencies new tools that can help them use their ad creatives more efficiently.

Make Your Creative The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Flexible media helps marketers get the most out of their assets by allowing Meta to deliver ads into new placements if the Meta models predict it will help performance. Advertisers that tested this solution saw a 23% increase in conversions, and businesses globally can now tap into these performance gains.

Meta's Creative Insights

Meta is introducing creative insights. Advertisers can access creative insights in their performance overview in Ads Reporting or Ads Manager and learn more about what’s working, what’s not and get recommendations to improve. Creative insights will be available to all advertisers globally later this year.

Meta's New Related Media Feature

To help advertisers reach new audiences and improve campaign performance, Meta is introducing Related media, a feature that recommends existing media to include in newly created ad sets, to businesses globally. By adding these media suggestions to their new campaigns, advertisers can easily increase the volume and diversity of available creatives, which can help improve performance by reaching new and previously untapped audiences in placements across Meta. In a recent test, advertisers saw a 13% increase in conversion rate for campaigns when using Related media.

Meta's New Tools To Drive Sales Online

From Ad To Aisle:

Omnichannel ads are now available globally, helping advertisers who sell products online, in-store and in their own app to optimize their ads to drive purchases wherever customers are more likely to buy. Advertisers can now highlight maps and discounts to drive people to nearby stores and apply Meta Advantage+creative generative AI optimizations to Omnichannel ads. In tests, Advertisers using Omnichannel ads have seen a median 15% reduction in total cost per purchase.

Meta's New Offers: Unlock Festive Savings:

Ahead of the festive season, Meta is also bringing email sign up offers to more businesses on Facebook, allowing marketers to highlight new customer promotions in exchange for customer email addresses. According to a recent study, ads that used email sign-up offers had an average increase of 4.6x emails submitted over a 14 day period. Marketers can also use ‘highlight your promotions’ to make their more broadly available or seasonal discounts available in ads.