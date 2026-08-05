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Meta row: Parliamentary Panel seeks Mark Zuckerberg apology in 3 days

According to a letter sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the committee viewed the removal of the Prime Minister’s speech very seriously.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Meta row: Parliamentary Panel seeks Mark Zuckerberg apology in 3 days
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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