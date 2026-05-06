Meta’s age detection AI: No more fake birthdays as THIS new tool identifies under-13 accounts

Meta’s age detection AI: Meta, on May 5, announced that it is now using AI to detect teenagers who have lied about their age on Instagram and Facebook. It will do this by scanning photos and videos for physical clues like height and bone structure. The tool targets children under 13 who signed up with a fake birthday to bypass the platform's minimum age requirement. It is already active in the US, with expansion to 27 EU countries, Brazil, and the UK planned for June 2026. This is the most aggressive age-detection move Meta has ever made.

How Meta's AI age detection actually works

In a blog post, meta said, the system doesn't just look at what users type. It scans posts, captions, bios, and comments for text-based signals—like birthday wishes referencing a child's age or mentions of school grades. On top of that, a new visual analysis layer scans photos and videos across Instagram Reels, Instagram Live, and Facebook Groups for physical cues, including height and bone structure, to estimate a broad age range.

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Meta was clear on one point: "This is not facial recognition. Our AI looks at general themes and visual cues to estimate someone's general age; it does not identify the specific person in the image."

What happens when a fake age is detected

If the AI flags an account as likely belonging to someone under 13, Meta will deactivate it immediately. The user then has to submit proof of age—such as a government ID—to get it back. If they can't prove they are old enough, the account gets permanently deleted.

For teenagers between 13 and 17 who listed themselves as adults, Meta will move their accounts into restricted Teen Account mode instead. Teen Accounts limit who can message the user, hide harmful comments, and restrict access to sensitive content. Teens under 16 need a parent's permission to change any of those settings.

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Why Meta is doing this now and what parents should know

The timing isn't accidental. The European Commission recently found Meta in breach of the Digital Services Act for failing to enforce its minimum age of 13 on Instagram and Facebook—a violation that carries the risk of heavy fines. Meta also faces a $375 million penalty in New Mexico linked to child safety failures. Since 2024, the company has enrolled 54 million teens into protected Teen Accounts globally, with 97% of users aged 13–15 staying within those restrictions.

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According to Internet Matters, 46% of children say age checks are easy to bypass. This month, US parents on Facebook and Instagram will start receiving notifications with tips on how to verify their child's age directly through Meta's Family Center.

This step by Meta is considered very necessary, as many teenagers were hiding their real age to gain access to adult accounts.