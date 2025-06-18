Meta Says All Newly Uploaded Videos On Facebook To Be Classified As Reels

New Delhi: All newly uploaded videos on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels, social media giant Meta Platforms said on Tuesday. Meta said these modifications will be progressively implemented for profiles and pages worldwide over the next few months.

Facebook Reels will now support all forms of video materials, including short, long and live videos. It will no longer be limited by duration and format. Additionally, the Video tab will now be called the Reels tab.

There will be no changes to the previously uploaded videos. And as such, video content that was previously uploaded will remain the same on the platform. The new videos that are posted after the change will be classified as Reels, simplifying how users publish visual content.

As part of the upgrade, users who presently have various settings for their feed posts and Reels will be asked to confirm their audience settings or choose a new one. Additionally, the upgrade will provide users with more creative tools.